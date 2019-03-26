Mauritius: Swearing-in Ceremony of Newly Appointed Chief Justice Eddy Balancy

press release

Mr Marc France Eddy Balancy has been appointed today Chief Justice in accordance with Section 77 (1) of the Constitution. The swearing-in ceremony was held this morning at the State House, Le Réduit, in presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and several dignitaries.

In a statement to the press, Mr Balancy highlighted that in his duty as Chief Justice he will come up with various initiatives aimed at addressing malpractices in the judicial system of Mauritius.

With regard to the delay in activities in the judiciary, the Chief Justice pointed out that several practical measures will be implemented to enhance time efficiency and simplify procedures at the level of the Supreme Court, District Courts, Industrial Courts and Bail and Remand Courts.

The Chief Justice expressed optimism for a more rapid, effective and equitable judiciary structure with the implementation of new initiatives that will help tackle shortcomings thereby promoting a satisfactory judicial system in Mauritius.