Ethiopia: Diaspora Trust Fund to Hold Forum in Nairobi

Addis Ababa — The Liaison Office of Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund in Kenya will hold a consultative meeting in April, Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya said.

Members of the Committee has discussed with Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem on the issues.

During the discussion, members of the committee said that the meeting is aimed at bringing Ethiopians together and discuss on ways of contributing to the development of the country.

Ambassador Meles for his part expressed his Embassy's readiness to provide necessary support for the success of the forum.

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund, which was launched in October 2018, is a non-for-profit organization established to engage Ethiopians in the Diaspora in the development activities of the country.

It is aimed at engaging the Diaspora through raising funds for social and economic projects.