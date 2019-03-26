Africa: Dynamic Abidjan to Host Cmt's 6th Africa Oil Palm & Rubber Summit for End Users, Plantations Owners, Processors

press release

Abidjan, Ivory Coast — CMT's 6th Africa Oil Palm & Rubber Summit, 08-09 May, 2019 in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire discusses Africa's promising palm oil and rubber markets, yield improvements, sustainable sourcing, technology interventions, plantations and downstream processing facilities.

For this 6th edition, organizer Centre for Management Technology (CMT) has not only confirmed major palm oil producer DekelOil as speaker but also an optional Site Visit to DekelOil facilities on 9 May 2019. In his presentation on 'Improving Yields throughout the Value Chain', DekelOil CEO, Vince McAleer, assesses the rising demand for palm oil products and the strategies to increase extraction rates. Another palm oil producer addressing the summit is Presco (SIAT). Its MD/CEO - Felix Nwabuko explains more about 'Accelerating Palm Oil Extraction Rate (OER)' and ensuring the quality of fresh fruit bunches and identifying right equipment and techniques.

Presenting a case study on 'Success Stories & Lessons Learned from Indonesia' is Fadhil Hassan, Director, Asian Agri. He delves into the regulatory framework and government-led initiatives and public private partnerships for sustainable palm oil and rubber growth.

End users sharing their perspectives on palm oil sourcing at the summit are: Alain Boussou Eba, Head of Supplier Development, Nestle on 'Deliver Compliance to EU Norms through Palm Oil Supplier Development Initiatives in Central & West Africa' while Christopher Jinadu, Head of Purchasing, Henkel Laundry & Home Care explains the 'Strategic Sourcing & Sustainable Pricing through Innovation'.

Plus, Corporate Sponsor of the summit - Bayer West & Central Africa shares insights on latest innovations in planting materials.

Other important sessions include:

Are Oil Palm & Rubber Price Recovery Insight? - LMC International

Technology Intervention for High Yielding Sustainable Plantation in Africa - Olam Gabon

Oil & Rubber Sectors - African Development Bank (AfDB)

Developing an Oil Palm Plantation & Downstream Processing Facilities in Zambia - Zampalm

Market Trends & Opportunities in Palm Oil Processing - Africa Palm Industries

Unlocking Palm Oil Potential in Cosmetics & Personal Care Applications - Novafrique

Project Spotlight: Rubber Processing Facility for the Tyre Manufacturing Market - Nimba Rubber

Unlocking New Downstream Opportunities for Rubber - Cooper Rubber Processing Plant (CRPP)

View event website or contact Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg and +65 6346 9113 for more details.