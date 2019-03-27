Nigeria: Ezekwesili Wins Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer Award

A former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has won the Forbes Woman Africa Social Influencer award.

Mrs. Ezekwesili received the award at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards inaugural gala dinner which held in Durban, South Africa recently.

Ezekwesili's efforts in launching the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign on social media earned her the award.

The dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by New Wealth Creators from across Africa at the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

The ceremony was the perfect conclusion to a highly constructive day of networking and concept sharing by Africa's most dynamic women," said Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa in a statement on Tuesday.

"I would like to congratulate every award recipient - the work they are doing is impacting the lives of millions of young women worldwide, creating a space for them to, in turn, make their mark in a meaningful way."

Several women were recognised in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership, including Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula (Forbes Woman Africa Businesswoman of the Year Award); Rachel Sibande (Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award) and Caster Semenya (Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award).

Others are Sho Madjozi (Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award), Uche Pedro (Forbes Woman Africa New Media Award), among others.