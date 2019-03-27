Zimbabwe: Noic Donates to Cyclone Idai Victims

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe yesterday donated goods worth $102 510 towards victims of Cyclone Idai.

The assortment which included soap, cooking oil, blankets, packs of sanitary ware, sugar beans and kapenta was handed over to Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also a member of the interim steering committee dealing with cyclone-related issues.

Also present at the handover was Principal Director of Rural Local Authorities in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Mr Christopher Shumba, Retired Colonel Morgan Mudzinganyama, who is the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

NOIC chairman Mr Jimias Madzingira said it was crucial to assist those who were affected by the disaster.

"On behalf of NOIC, we felt that it is our corporate duty to contribute to this disaster and this might not be a final call to this cause as an inventory is still to be done of what was lost and destroyed. From the onset, we will not be found wanting. In the meantime, we have decided to handover goods worth $102,510," he said.

Minister Mutsvangwa hailed the support given by the company, especially the sanitary ware.

"On behalf of Chimanimani and Manicaland people, we are grateful for the donation, especially the sanitary pads because sometimes in calamities like this, we are focusing more on the food, medicine, water, shelter and overlook issues which affect our young girls and mothers," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said more is still to be done to assist the victims.

"A lot more needs to be done. We have not been able to account for missing people in Chimanimani. All the donations being received are coming through the committee which has been working hard to make sure that there is transparency and accountability that whatever is donated gets to the intended beneficiaries," she said.

She said depots were opened at Hwengezi, Chipinge, Silverstream and Skyline to receive aid. Minister Mutsvangwa urged the media not to sensationalise issues and to report from a position of knowledge.

"We do have a communication centre which is sending out information and it is critical for the public to use that platform.

"The issue of sensationalisation is very wrong. We have not had any reports as yet as a committee, even as leadership of Chimanimani where food has been misdirected.

"There is no politicisation of the donations of the food emergency relief and Zimbabweans are working together as one and I appeal to Zimbabweans to remain with that attitude," she said.