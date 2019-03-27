Uganda: 13 Corruption Suspects Transferred to Kampala

Lira — Corruption suspects arrested by State House Anti-corruption Unit in Lango Sub-region have been transferred to the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Directorate in Kampala for further interrogation.

At least 14 suspects were last week arrested from the four districts of Lira, Alebtong, Dokolo and Amolatar over alleged mismanagement and embezzlement of public resources.

On Friday last week, the suspects were transported in police vehicles under tight security.

On March 19, the State House Anti-corruption Unit, headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema, raided Lira District and held an investigative interaction with district officials.

In Lira District and Lira Municipal Council, a number of civil servants and political leaders were ordered to record statements at police.

They included the chief administrative officer of Lira, Lira chief finance officer, town clerk, mayor, municipal procurement officer, the LC3 chairperson of Central Division, physical planner and the assistant town clerk of Central Division.

However, Lira chief finance officer, the district internal security officer, and Lira municipal treasurer, were arrested and detained at Lira Central Police Station.

The Lira District police commander, Mr George Obia, confirmed to Daily Monitor on Saturday that the suspects were no longer in their custody since they were transferred to Kampala.

"They left the region and are no longer in our custody," he said.

Other arrests

The team later proceeded to Alebtong, Dokolo and Amolatar districts.

In Alebtong, four officials, the chief finance officer, district water engineer, acting internal auditor, and a community development officer, were arrested.

In Dokolo, four district officials were arrested. They are the district engineer, acting chief finance officer, senior accounts assistant-in-charge works, and internal auditor. They have reportedly been taken to Kampala except the internal auditor.

In Amolatar, chief finance officer, engineering assistant, and accounts assistant-in-charge works department were arrested. They have also been transferred to Kampala.