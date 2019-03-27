Uganda: Alalo Gets Emotional Send-Off

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, walked to the altar, laid his wreath on an empty bier with a photograph of late Commissioner of Police Christine Alalo beside it. He then stood upright and saluted.

Several police officers in sombre mood did the same. Government dignitaries laid their wreaths, bowed and returned to their seats at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala yesterday.

They were sending off late Commissioner of Police Alalo, who was killed in a plane crash in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a fortnight ago. The hope of finding her body parts are slim as the plane wreckage was consumed in fire.

Mr James Okello, the brother of late Alalo, said after their visit to the crash scene in Ethiopia, they lost all hope of recovering the body and have a proper funeral service.

"The only thing we can do is to celebrate Christine's life," Mr Okello told mourners in church.

Alalo, 49, was described by many as a loving person, who had big dreams for humanity.

Mr Okello only returned from Ethiopia with three pieces of debris they picked up at the crash scene.

"The body parts, we are told, are more than 15,000 and it will take six months to do DNA [body identification test] on them," he said.

Their hope is that some of the body parts recovered are those of their loved one.

EULOGY

IGP Ochola said the gap Alalo left is being felt in the police force.

"She was a highly valuable and respected member of UPF. She made many great contributions to the institution and helped it move forward in numerous ways," IGP Ochola said.

The director of Criminal Investigations, Ms Grace Akullo, who joined police with the deceased on August 18, 2001, said Alalo was a team player and had interpersonal skills. "When she was entrusted with an assignment, she would perform to the letter," she said.

She said Alalo loved her family so much that even when her husband died, she did not remarry, but concentrated on looking after her two children.

The Rev Can Rebecca Nyegenye said although Alalo's life has ended, she has taken with her one important thing, which is Jesus Christ.