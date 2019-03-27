Uganda: MPs Demand Private Probe Into Ssebulime Killing

Kampala — The chairperson of the parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Ms Janepher Nantume Egunyu, has asked for an independent inquiry into the Kayunga incident where Ronald Ssebulime was shot dead by police officers.

Ssebulime was suspected to be one of the two men trailing ICT Minister Idah Nantaba.

Ms Nantume (NRM, Buvuma District), in a statement yesterday, said they are concerned by the killing.

"Unfortunately, we are continuing to receive questionable narratives from the police and witnesses, all pointing to a prima facie case of extra judicial killing," she said.

"Cognizant that it is premature to draw conclusions at this stage of a possible extra judicial killing, we as the Committee on Human rights wish to point out as follows; an independent inquest in this matter should be conducted," Ms Nantume added.

While witness accounts indicate that the deceased was arrested and handcuffed before he was shot dead, police say the deceased was killed while running away from officers.

Often in such cases, a coroner, who is often a judicial officer, is appointed to investigate the case.

Ms Nantaba and her bodyguard were expected to appear at police to record their statements yesterday but they did not show up.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the duo did not communicate why they did not turn up.

"They are said to be busy. Our officers will wait for them tomorrow [today] to record their statements," Mr Enanga said.

He said forensic investigations are ongoing to establish whether the gun used in the shooting was owned by the police or not.

He said recovered cartridges will be compared with those in the police records and the gun that discharged the bullets will be identified.

