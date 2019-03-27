Uganda: Walugembe - a Revered Servant of Football Rests

Kampala — Jack Walugembe has been a physio at many Ugandan football clubs and national teams for over two decades since he was recruited by KCC in 1997.

He earned prestige and popularity with a résumé built on patience yet his persona remained largely unknown.

"A very sad morning at our club. Our doctor Walugembe passes on after failure to recover from a stroke suffered last Thursday," his club, Wakiso Giants announced in a statement on Monday.

The veteran doctor suffered the stroke in Jinja while massaging Hassan Wasswa Dazo during their 0-0 draw with Kyetume in the Fufa Big League.

He was rushed to Jinja Hospital before being transferred to Nsambya where he spent nearly four days on life support.

By press time, Walugembe's burial arrangements were unknown as his family awaited the arrival of his body from Nsambya. A vigil was held yesterday at his home in Matugga and there will be a requiem mass at Makerere Full Gospel Church today.

Humble beginnings

Dr Jack, as he was popularly known, was born on February 14, 1953 in Kenya, where his father was a medical assistant at Magadi Soda Company.

He started out as a goalkeeper at Fiat alongside the legendary Phillip Omondi and former Fufa technical director Asuman Lubowa. He later joined Lint after a short stint with UDC.

In 1978, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali signed him into KCC where he rubbed shoulders with Tom Lwanga, Jimmy Kirunda, Timothy Ayiekoh (RIP) and Moses Nsereko (RIP).

Competition for places forced him to Pepsi in 1980 as a player-coach. This is where he met the late great striker Magid Musisi.

In 1986, he joined Spear Motors as coach until 1990 when he moved to Makerere University's Livingstone Hall till 1993.

Into sports medicine

In 1997, Walugembe was lured into physiotherapy at KCC due to his experience of working as a health assistant. He learnt on the job.

For more than nine years, Walugembe was the Uganda Cranes' head of physiotherapy and also had stints with; Somalia's national team, Uganda's U-17, U-20, Crested Cranes, national handball team, JMC Hippos, Mubs, Kibuli SS, Onduparaka, Proline and She Corporate.

I interacted with him while serving as the media attaché of URA about five years ago. He served the club for seven years before structural changes forced him out. Despite his wealth of experience, he was always despised by his employers.

Henry Mayeku, a former treasurer and secretary of the club said that it was sad that Walugembe never saw his dreams of having a vibrant medical department at URA materialize.

Actually, URA opted to hire Dr Elly Karuhanga, without his knowledge. Sometimes he would not even be consulted before players were referred.

Yet this is a man that saved their former striker Fred Okello when he suffered a concussion in Iganga and late Abel Dhaira during Cecafa.

"He was committed to his job but also wanted to see us happy. He was a parent who would give everything for you to be happy while sometimes sharing his transport facilitation with players," said former URA goalkeeper Brian Bwete.

Faithful church member

This affable gentleman's glittering wealth of experience is not limited to sports medicine. Married to a fellow medical practitioner, Edith, he has been part of the Full Gospel Church Makerere since the 1970s.

According to the church administrator, David Kamugisha, Walugembe has been an active member of the drama group and a skilled guitarist.

Overall, Omulangira (Prince) Jack Walugembe, was a humble servant. His passion touched everyone like a ray of light and he will forever be missed.

[email protected]