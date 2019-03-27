Uganda: MPs Angry As Government Defers Elections for New Districts

Kampala — Government has pushed elections for leaders in new districts to the next financial year citing lack of funds.

The move has, however, triggered anger among MPs who accused the government of rushing to create new administrative units without proper planning. The government through a brief statement to Parliament presented by Mr David Bahati, the minister of State for Finance in-charge of Planning, said the election activity was not budgeted for.

"We did not budget for the elections in the new districts, that was an oversight on our part. That is the brief statement I have for this House," Mr Bahati said.

According to the arrangement for the creation of new districts adopted in 2015, six districts became operational on July 1, 2018, but no elections have taken place.

The new districts

They include Nabilatuk from Nakapiripiriti, Bugweri from Iganga, Kasanda from Mubende, Kwania from Apac, Kapelebyong from Amuria and Kikuube from Hoima districts.

Mr Bahati told Parliament that the ministry was consulting internally to see if the elections can take place in the next financial year. Angry MPs, including Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri, blamed the government for misleading Parliament on legislating for new administrative units.

"If you don't have money, why should you go ahead and create these administration units?" he asked.

Mr Wadri added: "Can you tell us if Ugandans out there chose to take you to the Constitutional Court, who will bear the legal costs?"

The lawmaker argued that it is a constitutional obligation for every administrative unit to have political leadership and representative at the different levels.

The deputy Speaker, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, blamed the government for fronting resolutions they cannot live up to.

