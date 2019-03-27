South Africa: There Will Be Affordable Inner-City Housing in Cape Town, but Only When the Plans Are Finalised

Inner-city affordable housing is on the cards for Cape Town if the provincial Department of Human Settlements has its way. On Tuesday, MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela revealed plans to build housing in the Cape Town inner city -- but could not provide specific timelines for when construction would begin in areas his department has identified. However, the civil society group Ndifuna Ukwazi is cautious of promises made close to an election.

There are plans for affordable housing in Cape Town's inner-city areas -- the CBD, Bo-Kaap and the wealthier suburbs of Oranjezicht and Tamboerskloof -- which will provide 10,000 housing opportunities, but Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the developments cannot begin until planning phases are completed by his department.

"Various pockets of land of approximately 8.4 hectares have been identified and secured," said Madikizela on Tuesday morning, during his department's budget speech in the Western Cape provincial parliament in Cape Town.

Madikizela, the Western Cape DA provincial leader, delivered his department's budget speech amid interjections and interruptions from ANC MPLs.

"In 10 years no social housing in the CBD," ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore shouted at the Human Settlements MEC.

In spite of the noise from opposition MPLs, Madikizela proceeded to...