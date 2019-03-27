South Africa: Anderson Books Quarter-Final Spot in Miami

Cape Town — South African tennis star Kevin Anderson reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open after beating Australia's Jordan Thompson on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Anderson, playing in first tournament since January, won 7-5, 7-5 against the world No 77 to reach his third Miami quarter-final. He had previously reached this stage in 2011 and 2018.

Anderson lost in the second round of the Australian Open and withdrew from four tournaments because of a right elbow injury.

The 32-year-old, who beat Spain's Jaume Munar and Portugal's No. 1 Joao Sousa earlier in the week, will face the winner between fourth seed Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev, who play on Wednesday.

Results on Tuesday from the Miami Open WTA/ATP Masters hardcourt tournament (x-denotes seeds):

Men

Fourth round

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x22) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

John Isner (USA x7) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR x19) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x17) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Borna Coric (CRO x11) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x27) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA x6) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 7-5

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x20) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x8) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Frances Tiafoe (USA x28) bt David Goffin (BEL x18) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)

Women

Quarter-finals

Anett Kontaveit (EST x21) bt Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE x27) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x12) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x3) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2

Sport24