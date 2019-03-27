Zimbabwe: Zimplats Gives $500 000 Goodies to Cyclone Survivors

Zimbabwe Platinum Holdings (Zimplats) has extended $500 000 worth of goods to survivors of the Cyclone Idai.

The goods were handed over to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing in Harare yesterday.

Zimplats managing director Stanley Segula said the company will continue working with the Civil Protection Unit in assisting victims of the cyclone.

"Through our consultations with the Civil Protection Unit where they have provided guidance on the relief needs, we have put a package together. Zimplats is pledging a total of $500 000 to go towards assisting the Government in restoring livelihood in all areas affected by Cyclone Idai.

"The first disbursement of this pledge which is valued at $140 000 is being handed over today," said Mr Segula. The initial consignment consists of 30 tonnes of sugar beans, medical supplies including IV fluids, malaria treatment and antibiotics, 1000 litres of diesel, 712 kgs of overnight maheu and 500 litres of water treatment chemicals.

The Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando said Government is appreciative of the relief efforts being put together by corporates in the country, and urged more mining companies to chip in.

"We thank Zimplats for rising to the occasion with this assistance, and the company is very consistent in playing its role in terms of corporate social responsibility. And from an mining sector perspective we would like to see more mining companies taking a cue from Zimplats."

Meanwhile Mr Segula said Zimplats is making concerted efforts to relocate families located near the platinum producer's Tailings Storage Facility in Selous.

"We have put in place adequate management practices and engineering to safeguard livelihoods of seven families around the tailings dam. However, the recent weather events have demonstrated the power of nature which we have limited control over.

"Extreme weather events can lead to the breach of the tailings dam and this can lead to destruction of infrastructure and loss of lives. It is in this regard that we wish to relocate families residing within the Tailings Zone of Influence," he said.