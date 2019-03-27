27 March 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Scoffs At Kasukuwere Threats

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda.
By Lawrence Chitumba

Zanu-PF will neither lose sleep nor be intimidated by the recent rantings of Saviour Kasukuwere and his G40 cabal that they are ready to take the party head-on, a Politburo member has said.

Speaking during an interface with war veterans, war collaborators and detainees in Bindura last week, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said G40 members like Jonathan Moyo should not fool themselves by thinking they are greater schemers than Zanu-PF.

"Kasukuwere is saying it will be rough; to who?" he asked. "As a party, we will not lose sleep or be disturbed from making babies by a goat which is rubbing its body against the bedroom walls. Kasukuwere is a hopeless man and there is nothing he can do to the party.

"Professor Jonathan Moyo thinks he is a great schemer. Let us see him scheme while out there in the cold, outside the country.

"Once you are beaten and driven out of the village and you tell yourself that you are going to scheme, what are you going to scheme, don't fool yourself.

"They are now saying we have the likes of Mutumwa Mawere. Since you are a professor, why you can't just write educational curriculum for schools and tertiary institutions where you belong because politics is our game."

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Goes Africa Trotting, Opposition Party Defends Trip

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is in Botswana, for what he described as part of his 'regional engagement'. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.