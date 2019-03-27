Zimbabwe: Warriors' Fan's Burial On Today

WARRIORS supporter, Agnes Nyamadzawo, who died in a stampede at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, will be buried today in Domboshawa.

Nyamadzawo (38) left behind her husband and two sons and will be buried this afternoon.

Speaking during a memorial service in Harare yesterday, National Soccer Supporters Association patron Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga said the events had left the game in mourning.

"We are very saddened by the untimely death of Nyamadzawo who wanted to witness the team qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals," said Nyatanga.

"We are together with her family and we do not want to point fingers.

"We call upon all soccer-loving people of Zimbabwe to turn out in their numbers and give her a befitting send-off.

"We applaud ZIFA for coming on board and helping the family with some money to be used during the funeral and the attendance by the association's president (Felton Kamambo) is a good gesture."

ZIFA also sent their condolence message to the Nyamadzawo family.

"We cannot imagine what those she left behind are going through in this difficult moment of grief.

"The death of our supporter saddens us as the mother body because we will never have her support at our matches again.

"Our idea of football is to use it as a social vehicle to unite the nation behind noble causes.

"We apologise for the mayhem at the point of entry. We wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured during the stampede and we shall also continue to improve our admission systems at entry points so that fans can enter the stadium more swiftly to avert long queues," said ZIFA.