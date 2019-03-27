Zimbabwe: Gospel Artistes Fundraise for Idai Victims

Gospel musicians teamed up on Sunday and hosted a fundraising concert at the City Sports Centre to assist people who were affected with Cyclon Idai.

The event that was dubbed "United Gospel Artistes" was held in collaboration with Agape Family Care, a charity arm of United Family International Church.

Gospel fans came their numbers to support the worthy cause and brought donations in the form of money, clothes and food.

Performing artistes delivered polished acts, belting out their popular songs and also took time to honour and comfort those who lost their loved ones in the disaster.

Musicians who performed included ZimPraise, Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, Tembalami, Pastor Josh Kays, Pastor G, Jonah Chivasa, Celebration, Mathias Mhere and Sabastian Magacha. In an interview, one of the event coordinators, Joseph Madziyire, said they were happy with the response given by the Christian community to assist those affected by the disaster.

"Very humbled with the support we received from music who brought quite a huge number of goods, especially clothing. These things will go a long way in helping our fellow brethren in Chipinge and Chimanimani.

"However, we are still consolidating figures of how much was received through swipe and Ecocash," he said.

Madziyire, who is also the ZimPraise director, said it was the role of Christians to lead in giving help to the nation.

"As Christians we have to lead from the front and help each other to find solutions the things that befall us as a nation. We felt that as gospel musicians it was important to come up with this initiative and extend our hand to our fellow brothers and sisters," he said.