Zimbabwe: Zim On High Alert for Diseases

Government is on high alert and has put in place measures to counter communicable diseases that might arise as a result of Cyclone Idai, amid reports equally affected Mozambique and Malawi are battling to contain typhoid, cholera and malaria outbreaks.

Health experts say stagnant water and decomposing bodies, as well lack of hygiene and sanitation in affected areas have created a risk of outbreaks of malaria and cholera.

Speaking after touring health facilities in Manicaland Province yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said all was in place to ensure outbreaks are avoided.

"We are on high alert and are making sure that we are prepared for any water borne diseases by ensuring that we have adequate clean water supply and water purification tablets that we have secured. I am happy that the doctors in health areas we toured are working very hard and patients who sustain injuries are being attended to. That is the most important thing," he said.

Dr Moyo applauded Doctors Without Borders adding that more help is welcome as long it is co-ordinated through the office of the Manicaland Provincial Medical Director.

"We are happy everything is under control and will continue making sure everything is done properly.

"I am happy to note that there are some patients who are being discharged and this is an indicator of achievement, we are winning," he said.

Dr Moyo said Government has put in place measures to deal with issues or transparency and accountability around security of medicines.

Zimbabwe received a donation of medication from Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and international agencies to help people from the affected areas.

"The issue of security around medicines is one of the key issues that we have also been looking at and putting in place.

"We have encouraged all heads of clinics and hospitals here to make sure there is adequate security around the medicines. From the pharmacy side, we have asked the pharmacists to make sure that they record all the medicines as they come in and at the same time as they are giving them out," the Minister said.