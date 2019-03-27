Uganda: Several Arrested Over Entebbe Taxi Operators Protest

Entebbe — Traffic along Entebbe road was on Tuesday morning paralyzed from Namulanda to Kitooro as rowdy taxi operators protested against what they described as lack of accountability from their leaders.

Taxis along that road were blocked and passengers ordered out by rowdy protestors who said they wanted to meet President Museveni to ask him to intervene in their leadership issues.

The taxi operators accuse Mr Stephen Kidde, the chairperson Entebbe Stages Drivers and Conductors Association (ESCDA) and his committee members of illegally prolonging their stay in office.

Mr Kidde's term was supposed to end in 2016 but he reportedly refused to hand over office to the new leadership elected recently by the taxi operators.

Wakiso District deputy RDC Mr Noor Njuuki who stopped by to talk to the rowdy taxi operators was booed away by the operators who alleged that he had not helped sort their leadership issues ever since he came to office last year.

Police led by OC station Kisubi Joseph Karugaba and assisted by soldiers fired teargas and bullets to disperse the rowdy protestors.

At least 15 protestors were arrested and bundled on police trucks.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said the suspects had interrupted traffic flow delaying passengers who intended to travel out of the country through Entebbe Airport.

"They (protestors) were holding an illegal demonstration and blocking people who were going to Entebbe Airport," Mr Onyango said on Tuesday evening.

Recently, the drivers plying the route met at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala and voted an interim committee to manage their operations as they organized for elections of new leaders.

"We held a meeting recently and decided to suspend the collection of loading fees from taxis until a new committee is selected," said Jean Marie, one of the drivers at Kitooro taxi stage. He noted that every taxi was being charged Shs6, 000 every turn it loaded passengers.

According to Mr Wycliff Kiyingi, another taxi operator who claims to have been in the business for over 20 years, the incident was sparked off when a one Vianney, a member of the 'old committee', beat up a one Mukama for failure to pay loading fees.

"We had all agreed to halt payment of such fees in a meeting which was on Saturday at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala," added Kiyingi.

Mr Rajab Lubwama, another driver at the stage, intimated that, away from the loading fees, there are other 'welfare' fees collected, whose accountability "is not satisfactory."

"They bought three taxis using the welfare money but we don't see any returns from those taxis" he said.

The protestors said they would petition the president over the matter.