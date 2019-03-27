Egypt: USAID Administrator Mark Green's Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt

press release

The following is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Tom Babington:

USAID Administrator Mark Green finished a productive four-day visit to Egypt. He visited USAID investments and met with senior officials from the Egyptian government, including Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr to strengthen a strategic partnership that has extended over four decades. In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of USAID's bilateral assistance agreement with Egypt, the Administrator recognized the strength of a collaborative relationship that has improved the lives and livelihoods of millions of Egyptians.

During his trip, Administrator Green also met with local Egyptian community leaders, civil-society partners, young entrepreneurs, and faith-based organizations.

Administrator Green engaged with members of the Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities in Egypt. In his efforts to learn about the rich history of all Abrahamic faiths in Egypt, the Administrator visited Aslam al-Silahdar Mosque and Sha'ar Hashmayim (Al Adly Street) Synagogue in Cairo and the Virgin Mary Church in Edfu in Upper Egypt to learn how local faith leaders are working collaboratively on building their communities.

Administrator Green inaugurated a groundwater-lowering system at Kom Ombo Temple in Luxor, which preserves a unique cultural site that will help create jobs and boost the economy in Upper Egypt. He also launched a $37 million project to help farmers in Upper Egypt become more self-reliant by growing high-value horticultural crops that meet international health and safety standards.

Lastly, Administrator Green and the Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar launched three Centers of Excellence, a $90 million investment by the American people that will create lasting partnerships between Egyptian public universities and prominent U.S. universities; produce high-quality applied research; and foster relationships among higher-education institutions, the private sector, and policy-makers.

Last updated: March 26, 2019

Share This Page