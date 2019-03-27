South Africa: Mining Royalty Payments System 'A Sham', Says Corruption Watch

analysis

Mining communities have long complained about getting a raw deal. A new report details how the system of royalty payments is failing them.

Community members were reluctant to talk when Corruption Watch researchers held meetings about mining royalties in Limpopo's platinum-rich region. They were divided and scared to speak about what they perceived as collusion between traditional authorities and mining companies.

Some had seen it all before. They had attended a forum after forum to discuss the failed system, and nothing had changed.

"The plunder of mining royalties may be the most appalling tale of corruption and maladministration in a country where such tales abound," said Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis.

"It involves huge sums of money stolen from some of the most poverty-stricken communities in the country. And unlike the stories we read about and hear about every day, it is largely happening under the radar, precisely because the affected communities have no voice."

Corruption Watch launched its Mining Royalties Research Report 2018 in Johannesburg on Tuesday. It examines the broken system of royalties paid by companies to mining-affected communities, using the Lebowa Trust in Limpopo and the Bakwena ba Mogopa development accounts in North West as case...