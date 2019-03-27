South Africa: Gender-Based Violence 'Sidelined' By Parties - and It Could Cost Them Votes

analysis

Gender-based violence has been under the spotlight in recent months with politicians from all political parties speaking out against the scourge. Condemning gender-based violence is one thing, but do the manifestos of the big political parties go far enough in dealing with it?

Meet Petronella Ing, a 46-year-old departmental manager of the Kwik-Spar in Linden, Johannesburg. She was born in Delarey in Randburg and grew up in surrounding communities. Ing is in charge of the bakery, home meal replacements and deli at the Spar.

"It is busy. It definitely keeps you on your toes but you can't get bored," Ing says of her work.

Ing will not be voting in the upcoming national election as she believes none of the political parties have anything to offer her and because "government and politicians are corrupt". She didn't even bother to register for the 8 May election.

Amina Deka Asma is an honours student who was born in Kenya in 1995. Her parents (both born in Burundi) fled to South Africa when she was less than a year old due to the political problems that Burundi was facing then. Upon arriving in South Africa, Asma received refugee status which afforded her the...