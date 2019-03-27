South Africa: Stolen Fence, Stray Cattle Cause Nine-Car Pileup On Highway

Stolen fencing along the N4 highway near Middelburg in Mpumalanga left animals with an opportunity to escape their herd and cause a nine-car pileup on Monday night.

The driver of a light delivery vehicle and his passenger sustained serious injuries.

Another eight vehicles were involved in the pileup and an additional three people were slightly injured.

In total, there were three sedans, two taxis and four light delivery vehicles.

According to Solange Soares-Nicholson, spokesperson for Trac, the operators of the N4 toll road, four cars ploughed into the herd, killing four of the animals.

It was later established that the fencing next to the highway had been stolen earlier allowing the cattle to stray onto the road.

Soares-Nicholson said the stolen fencing was replaced on Tuesday.

"Stolen fencing and road barriers on the N4 is a serious problem for Trac and we are spending thousands of rands per month to replace these."

Mpumalanga traffic spokesperson Moeti Musi warned cattle owners that they would be held responsible in the event of accidents where their cattle were the cause.

The uninjured cattle were claimed back by their owner.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC, Pat Ngomane, said cattle farming was an important aspect of the economy.

"Therefore, those who pursue it should do so responsibly by among others, ensuring that they have herdsmen for their livestock."

News24