27 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rangers Stumble Upon Six Bodies in Tsavo National Park

By Vincent Achuka

The bodies of six unidentified men have been found in Tsavo National Park by rangers on patrol.

According to a police report, two rangers from Tsavo West National Park who were on mobile patrol on Tuesday encountered a foul smell and upon checking, they found the decomposing bodies of six men, a kilometre from the main Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The bodies were naked and had no identification on them.

Police officers from Mtito Andei Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations later visited the scene.

According to the police, the six men were likely to have been murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the park.

Police from Mtito Andei moved the bodies to Makindu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and identification.

An inquest file has been opened.

