26 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Car Bomb Kills One, Wounds Two in Mogadishu

A car explosion has happened in Mogadishu today. The vehicles detonated around KM-4 junction in Makkah Al-Mukaramah road.

One person was reported dead in the car that detonated at KM-4 junction. A vehicle that was behind the car too caught fire as a result of the explosion.

The police found their way into the scene moments later. They blocked try road at that moment and later opened.

A man was killed a week ago at the same junction a week ago. The man was killed by the explosion as he was driving across the junction.

Somalia

