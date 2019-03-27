Sudan: Lack of Fuel for Transport, Water Pumps Affects People, Livestock in Sudan

ED Daein / El Gedaref / Abu Jubeiha — The shortage of fuel and flour in many Sudanese states has resulted in numerous complaints by residents. In South Darfur, people reported that dozens of livestock have died as a result of the thirst.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, people in East and South Darfur said they have experienced a severe fuel crisis. A resident of Ed Daein told Radio Dabanga that the price of a barrel of water has risen from SDG60 ($1.26*) to more than SDG100 ($2.10) due to the shortage of diesel and complained of the lack of liquidity in the banks and ATMs.

In Ed Daein, the maximum daily withdrawal is SDG 500."This we often do not get."

A listener in Kubu in South Darfur complained about the lack of diesel, which has led to livestock deaths. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that dozens of livestock died as a result of the thirst.

El Gedaref

Yesterday, the diesel crisis in Sudan's south-eastern El Gedaref state deepened, leading to the disruption of public transport. Residents reported to Radio Dabanga that the town's lack of fuel is so severe that public transport stops in the evening.

"The authorities decided to divide the vehicles operating in the public transport lines into two groups and work alternately because of the shortage of diesel," a listener told this station.

People now use rickshaws if the vehicles stop, which cost them SDG 10 to SDG 20 for a ride instead of the ticket price of five Pounds for the buses.

South Kordofan

Large parts of Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan are in total darkness owing to the non-operation of the electricity generators.Residents told Radio Dabanga that for about a month, when the sun sets, the districts of El Madaris, El Busta East, Shendi Fog, El Galaa, and El Koz are in darkness.

The lack of electricity in the evening causes damage to people's lives. In addition, residents face a shortage of diesel.

A mill owner in the town told Radio Dabanga that for people who are unable to obtain fuel, it affects all walks of life. "Authorities here have set up committees for the mill owners to distribute diesel rations to them."

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, residents in the states of Blue Nile, River Nile, East Darfur, Sennar and El Gezira said people have to stand in long lines in front of the bakeries in order to get the bread. Also here, shortages of fuel cause a difficulty in transportation and movement, and banks have installed maximum daily withdrawals for cash.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the Market Makers Mechanism-determined daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CboS).