Liberia: Bar to Reawaken TRC Recommendations

Perpetrators of the 14 years civil unrest in Liberia are said to be in serious trouble as the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has vowed to begin discussions on the Truth Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

The Liberian civil war have been one of the brutal events recorded in history as over 250,000 citizens were killed in the process and led to the destruction of the country.

After many years, Liberians are leading a campaign for perpetrators of these hideous crimes against the state and people to face prosecution for their actions.

Despite pressure from different groupings (local, international), to have the Liberian Government sign the TRC documents for implementation, it is yet to be implemented.

In the midst of all of this, the current leadership of the LNBA has vowed to reawaken discussions relative to the full implementation of TRC Report, noting that its report is one of the major reasons why the new Bar leadership was overwhelmingly elected.

Speaking with Judicial Reporters Monday, March 25, 2019, LNBA General Secretary Cllr. Bobby Livingston indicated that the Bar is the stage of lifting the TRC Report at the level of national forum for discussion.

"When LNBA got the mantle of leadership, one of the promises made was that, they wanted to be the general counsel of the Liberian population which is one of the ways the Truth Reconciliation Commission can be effectively done," Cllr. Livingstone.

This, he said, is also geared towards making sure the Bar will be on the national discourse of every matter that has to do with the survivability of the country particularly on the rule of law.

He further said as a means of building the peace and sustaining democracy in Liberia, the Bar will be a part of various groupings to begin drawing attention in order for the country to take a definite stand on the matter for the sake of prosperity.

He said while it is true that the matter has both legal and political implications, they, as leaders of the LNBA, are interested in the legal aspect and is therefore calling on all lawyers to be part of the process.

"This topic can no longer be swept under the carpet. Based on experience gathered from countries like Sierra-Leone, Rwanda, we want to use these countries since they have similar experience like ours, with respect to the civil war, tragic; to pair this matter in order to reinforce our future called," he emphasized.