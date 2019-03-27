Liberia: 'Tubman University Is Not Closed'

Authorities of the William V. S. Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County have clarified report that the institution is closed, saying the report is far from the truth.

The clarification was made Monday, March 25, 2019 through a press conference organized by the administration of the Tubman University (TU).

An ELBC correspondent in Harper, Maryland County quoted the administration of the school as telling reporter that "report on social media about the closure of the Tubman University is not true, but intended to create panic and confusion amongst students and the public,".

The administration of the school wonders where the information was coming from describing it as mistake of the fact.

"We don't know where this news is coming from, but we are aware of people who spread fake news and rumors that are far from the true," TU is quoted in a press statement.

The administration made specific reference to an alleged Mo Ali's Facebook post and a recent online Bush Chicken news publication in which both alleged of disclosing information about the closure of the Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County.

During the press briefing, the administration of TU is quoted as confirming the departure of two of its professors.

"Yesterday the administration of the William V.S. Tubman University had a press conference in which authorities of the school confirmed the departure of two professors from the university, but their departure was not in connection to alleged closure of the school. One left as a relation to pursuit his Doctorate Degree and the other on family matter.

It is reported that normal academic activities are currently ongoing at the university.

Speaking on the issue of the recently announced tuition free system for all public universities and colleges, TU authorities said the school is adhering to the mandate of the President, but decried low budgetary allotment and slow payment of other fees by students as some of the hindrances and constrains the school is faced with.

Recently, it was reported that the Tubman University is preparing to organize an extra ordinary Commencement Convocation in the wake of President George M. Weah's visit to the county during which an Honorary Doctorate Degree is expected to be conferred on the Liberian leader.

President Weah has already received two honorary doctorate degrees from the Cuttington University and the University of Liberia respectively. TNR