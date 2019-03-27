Kenya: President Museveni Arrives in Mombasa for 2-Day State Visit

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has arrived in Kenya for a two-day State visit.

Museveni is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mombasa State House.

The plane carrying Museveni landed at Moi International Airport Mombasa at around 9:20am.

On arrival, the Ugandan Head of State was received by President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The two leaders are now proceeding to State House, Mombasa, where they are expected to lead bilateral talks with their respective delegations.

Afterwards the two Presidents will hold a joint press briefing.