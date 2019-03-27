Sudan: Expatriates Organ and National Human Rights Group Discuss Joint Cooperation

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Ambassador Isam-Eddin Awad Mutwali, has commended the role of the civil society organizations in the contribution in the communities development and the solution of its problems.

This came during his meeting Tuesday at his office with the delegation of the Human Rights National Group led by , Ibrahim Abdul Halim, where the two sides have discussed ways of cooperation in the field of the immigration issues.

Mutwali, has expressed readiness of the organ to cooperate with the group and to sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard later.

It worth noting that the national group for the human rights has various participation in this field at the African union and the united nations via the forums , workshops, work papers and the conferences concerned with the human rights.