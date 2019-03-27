Sudan: Preparations for Reception of Activities of Port Sudan Capital of Arab Culture

Khartoum — The country is preparing for the reception of the prominent Arab event of the celebration of Port Sudan as capital of Arabic culture for the year 2019.

A delegation from the ministry of culture, tourism and Antiquities of the red sea state would head to the Moroccan city of Oujda to receive the torch of the Arab Capital from the city of Oujda, the capital of Arab culture for the year 2018.

The celebrations will be continued through the whole year in Port Sudan, the capital of Arab culture, during which the country will receive a number of delegations from the Arab countries participating in the various events, and by the closing of the Port Sudan events next year the torch will be transferred to the city of Bethlehem in Palestine as the capital of Arab culture in 2020.

The city of Port Sudan is one of the Arab African cities that is characterized by its cultural heritage, and as one of the Arab crossings to Africa. It also contains a large amount of the cultural heritage and archeology.

Port Sudan has also provide the Arab cultural arena with poets, writers, artists, painters and scientists in culture and archeology, besides its inclusion to many cultural and tourism institutions.

In preparations and for the success of the event, a delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities will headed to Port Sudan to arrange for the launching of the project by the involve of all the official and popular sectors in the celebrations, and to coordinate with the Government of the Red Sea State.

It is worth noting that the Arab Cultural Capitals Project is an initiative of the Arab Group to the UNESCO to celebrate the capitals of Arab culture after it was adopted at the meetings of the ministers responsible for cultural affairs in the Arab world in Sharjah in 1995 to start the celebration in Cairo in 1996 as the first capital of Arab culture followed by Tunisia until Khartoum arrived in 2005.