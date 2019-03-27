Africa House for Qur'an Announces Grand Competition

Khartoum — Africa House for Printing the Glorious Qur'an has announced on its Facebook site and the other modern electronic media the release of a grand competition.

The director of the electronic information of the house, Mohamed al-khair Hami noted to SUNA that they have decided to launch a grand competition by the name of Africa house for Quran on the advent of next April, where the competition will open for all on the house Facebook site.

On the goal of launching the competition in this time he said that the competition aims at the acknowledgement of the Quran sciences, the holy Quran, its interpretations and to cast light on the house role in the creation of a societal interaction with the house activities.

He called for the subscription in the house Facebook site, noting that the competition would be a weekly one with a prize of an estimated amount of money, which will be delivered after the competition is sorted and the winner will be selected at the beginning of each week.