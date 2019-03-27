Sudan: Al-Dirdiri Receives Two Messages From His Kuwaiti Counterpart

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, has received two messages from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad, which were handed to him by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed Al-Genaidi.

The first message dealt with an invitation from Sheikh Al-Sabah to the minister to visit Kuwait to discuss the relations between the two sisterly countries, while the second message dealt with the coordination and mutual support between the two nations at the international and regional forums.

The minister's meeting with the Ambassador of Kuwait has reviewed aspects of cooperation between Sudan and Kuwait and ways to expand them to include new domains.

The Foreign Minister has lauded Kuwait's continuing support to Sudan in all fields, expressing his appreciation to Sheikh Sabah bin Khalid Al-Hamad for the invitation that he promised to respond it.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador has expressed his pleasure over the full coordination between the two countries at the regional and international forums, hailing Sudan's role in achievement of peace in South Sudan State and the Central African Republic (CAR).