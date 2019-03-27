Sudan: Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi Receives Egyptian Ambassador

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and leader of the Umma Party, Dr Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi, affirmed that the relations between Sudan and Egypt are firm and distinguished, referring to resolve of leaderships of the two countries to boost further the bilateral relations in all fields.

The leader of the Umma Party has lauded Egypt' support and standing alongside Sudan.

Dr. Al-Mahdi asserted when he received Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Husam Issa, on Tuesday that the Sudanese -Egyptian relations and eternal and deeply rooted.

The Egyptian Ambassador has affirmed his country's support to Sudan and blessing to all the steps taken by the government of Sudan to maintain stability in the country.

He said that the directives given to him by Egyptian leadership was that the stability of Sudan is a red line and that any harm to Sudan is a harm to Egypt.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral cooperation in the educational and medical fields as well as the electricity linkage.