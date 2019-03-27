Sudan: Minister of Oil Meets Companies Operating in Oil

Khartoum — Minister of Oil and Gas , Engineer Issac Adam Bashir met Tuesday at his office with delegations of the China National Petroleum Corporation(CNPC), Indian- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC) and the Malaysian PETRONAS which are operating in oil in Sudan in the presence of Director of Oil Exploration and Production at the Ministry.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation to increase oil production and develop the oil sector to embrace its benefits Sudan and its partners.

Minister of Oil affirmed that he was full aware of challenges facing the partners in the oil sector , saying he would work hard to remove all obstacles obstructing progress of work.

Representatives of the companies affirmed commitment to joint work and cooperation with the new leadership of the Ministry.

Director-General of Oil Exploration and Production, Engineer Oqail Abdul-Salam underlined the Ministry commitment to raise up the oil production and to work as one team with the partners operation in oil in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the above mentioned companies are key partners in exploration and production of oil in Sudan.