Sudan: Students Union Programs Discussed

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal received Tuesday the Head of the Sudanese Students' General Union, Engineer, Amar Ala-Eddin Hassan.
The meeting discussed the present and futures programs of the union.
