Sudan: Students Union Programs Discussed

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision to allow U.S. sailors to collect damages from Sudan after… Read more »

The meeting discussed the present and futures programs of the union.

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal received Tuesday the Head of the Sudanese Students' General Union, Engineer, Amar Ala-Eddin Hassan.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.