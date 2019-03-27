26 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Students Union Programs Discussed

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal received Tuesday the Head of the Sudanese Students' General Union, Engineer, Amar Ala-Eddin Hassan.

The meeting discussed the present and futures programs of the union.

