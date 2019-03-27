Sudan: Prime Minister Gives Directive On Provision of Cash for Wheat Purchasing

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila has given directive on providing the Sudan Agricultural Bank with enough cash to buy the wheat surpluses from farmers at announced price of 1850 pounds for a bag.

This came while he was chairing at his office Tuesday a meeting on wheat purchase and distribution in the presence of Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning , Mustafa Hawli , Acting Governor of Central Bank of Sudan and Director of the Sudan Agricultural Bank.

Director of Sudan Agricultural Bank , Engineer Salah Hassan said in a press statement that the meeting stood on volume of production the bank has received from farmers in the different states of the country.

He added that the Agricultural Bank has begun receiving wheat crop from farmers from all production sites ,especially in Gezira state and paid the price agreed upon , a matter which encouraged other farmers to hand over surpluses of production to the Agricultural Bank.