Kenya/Sudan: Logarusic - Why I Did Not Celebrate Against Kenya

As the Sudan Under-23 team ran in celebration after the final whistle for holding Kenya to a goalless draw and qualifying for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations third round qualifiers, their coach Zdravko Logarusic cut a different figure.

The Croatian instead rushed to Kenyan journalists and granted a quick interview on the pitch side track meters away from the allocated post-match venue.

His reason? His love for Kenya despite coaching the Sudan junior team.

"Kenya is my second home, I can't celebrate against my country, they've a good team, very organised, they were just unlucky," said the former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards tactician.

While at Gor between 2012 and 2013, he won the domestic cup and helped the team finish second in the Kenyan Premier League, before being named coach of the year.

"If they could've scored the game would've been open but this is the secret, if you don't score at home in this tournament you must be punished, the other thing I must give credit to my team for not conceding in two games against such an organised Kenyan side," he added.

"I made my team in 15 days with a camp in Egypt, that's where I instilled the teamwork, the motivation and never-give up spirit, all of them were craving to play this game and they did it as a team not individualistic

The Sudanese, who saw off Seychelles 2-1 aggregate in the first round, face Nigeria in the final round in June.

They will host the Nigerians in Khartoum on June 5, before the return leg four days later in Abuja.

"Our chances are very slim, majority of Nigeria players are playing in Europe, but we will go to fight, you never know in football, you know coach Logarusic never give up," he bragged.