Botswana: Gorata Qualifies for University Games

Francistown — Gorata Gabankitsi of Botho University has qualified for the 2019 Federal of International University Sports (FISU) games scheduled for Napoli, Italy, in June.

He won the 800m race in qualification time during the FNBB/BOTESSA national championship competitions held at the Francistown Sports Complex over the weekend.

He was pitted against Uyapo Shadrack and Kagiso Mogapi of Selebi-Phikwe Technical College and Amogelang Kazondunge of University of Botswana respectively, and Gorata proved that he was the most dominant runner in the category.

Gorata, who could not hide his excitement, said he managed to win because he prepared well on time, and that he intended to bring a medal from the Napoli games.

The last athlete who represented Botswana at the FISU games in Taipei, Taiwan, in the same category was Ditiro Sebele who broke the same record two years ago at the University of Botswana.

The University of Botswana men's relay team was also impressive, but could not qualify for the prestigious games. The team was made up of Amogelang Kazondunge, Atang Gaobolae, Cliffton Meshack and Lesedi Omondi.

BOTESSA public relations officer, Duncan Segabo said the relay team was close to meeting the qualification time for the FISU games.

"If they work harder they will be able to qualify for the FISU games," he added.

Segabo said the team still had a chance to use other competitions organised by Botswana Athletics Association to qualify for the games.

"We thank FNBB for their support. We are proud of FNBB for adding value to tertiary student sport," he added.

The competition themed: Wellness through sport and tourism, attracted students from other tertiary institutions such as Botswana University of Natural Resources (BUAN), Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Gaborone University College of Law (GUC), Tonota College of Education, Molepolole College of Education (MCE) and Botswana Accountancy College.

The University of Botswana won seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals, followed by GUC who amased four gold medals. Maun Technical College scooped three gold, seven silver and three bronze medals while Serowe College of Education went away three gold medal, two silver and five bronze medals.

Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) scooped three gold and one silver medal while Limkokwing University won two gold and three silver medals.

BUAN received two gold and one silver medal while Molepolole College of Education won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Tonota College of Education scooped one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

