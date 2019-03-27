Botswana Rutgers Collaboration Worthy - Masisi

Gaborone — Cooperation between government and American institution of higher learning, Rutgers University, while still in its nascent stage is a worthwhile partnership worth mentioning in international fora, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Receiving a Rutgers University delegation at Office of the President March 25, Dr Masisi said he welcomed efforts being undertaken to practically implement the partnership between the institution and government.

Last year during his visit to the United States, President Masisi visited Rutgers University and agreed in principle for Botswana and the institution to develop a partnership.

A follow up was later made when a delegation led by Rutgers president Dr Bob Barachi visited Botswana and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with government.

Director of Rutgers Global Health Institute Professor Richard Marlink said their partnership with the country would encompass a number of fields.

"We are looking at areas such as public health, technology, leadership training, entrepreneurship, innovation, information technology among other things. We have come to the country this week to report on the partnership and to exchange knowledge and meet different organisations," Professor Marlink said.

Professor Marlink said he had been coming to Botswana regularly for the past 24 years, having been involved in Harvard-Botswana HIV/AIDS partnership and expressed the belief that the success registered in the previous partnership could be replicated with the current one.

"This current partnership started with President Masisi and our university president Dr Barchi just hitting it off during the state visit. President Masisi was taken to an American football match our college team lost, but we gained a new partnership. As an institution we have a lot to offer, having 70 000 students in different campuses and expertise in different fields and. The success we have seen in the HIV/AIDS partnership could be extended to other areas," said Professor Marlink.

Rutgers senior vice president and chief information officer, Ms Michelle Norin side since the signing of the MoU, they had been working on developing practical proposals for the implementation of the partnership. The Rutgers University delegation is on a week-long visit to Botswana.

