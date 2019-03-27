Botswana: Masalela Promising 800 Metre Runner

Gaborone — Botswana is well known for producing sprinters who specialise in 400 metres, but it has been lagging behind in middle-distance runners.

In the last Olympic Games held in Rio the country was represented by Nijel Amos and Boitumelo Masilo in 800 metres.

However, in 400 metres they had Isaac Makwala, Baboloki Thebe, Karabo Sibanda and Leaname Maotoanong .

Luckily enough, there is another emerging 800 metres runner, Tshepiso Masalela, who has over time proved that he has what it takes to represent the country at the international level.

He proved that during the last Botswana Games and Region 5 Youth Games where he delivered a gold medal for the country.

Just recently at the Botswana Athletics Association competition, the Maun-born runner once again demonstrated that he was capable of stepping into Amos' big shoes after clocking a personal best of 1:47.81.

Masalela is one of the athletes eyed by Compromiso Esfuerzo y Trabajo (CET) coach, Llorenc Solbes Ponsoda to join his stable in Spain.

Track and field analyst, Billy Tambula said Tshepiso continued to be impressive on track hence he was one of the spectator's favourites.

"Although he is inexperienced, Masalela approaches the 800 metres race like someone who has been in the game for a long time," he said.

Tambula said one race that he remembered vividly was two weeks back in the 800 metres final when he did not disappoint spectators who had predicted he would win the race.

He said that alone was an indication that he was ready for a fresh challenge given that he had been dominating junior races for almost two years, and also continued to improve his times.

"I believe that had things been done differently after we failed to send him to Finland for the U-20 championships last year, he would be very far.

He is a typical middle distance runner who seems to have gone through proper development from school," he said.

Tambula, however, said it was now up to Botswana Athletics Association and relevant stakeholders to take the button from the teachers and prepare him for major competitions.

He said Masalela should now be given the chance to run with seniors so as to gain experience.

He said given a chance to run with experienced athletes, it would help him to get a feel of running under pressure.

His coach, Meleko Ndolo said his athlete had talent and concurred with Tambula that he should now compete with experienced athletes to test his mental strength.

"That is why I am still frustrated that despite all the arrangements, he is yet to leave for Spain where he could be given an opportunity to compete with the crème de la crème," he said.

Source : BOPA