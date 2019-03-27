Nigeria: 23 Fresh Lassa Fever Cases Confirmed in Nigeria

The current Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has killed at least 114 people this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said yesterday.

From January 1 to March 17, a total of 1801 suspected cases were reported from 21 states. Of these, 495 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1277 negative (not a case).

In January, NCDC declared a Lassa fever outbreak in the country.

The weekly situation report from NCDC for week 11 shows that 23 new confirmed cases were reported from nine states; Edo 8, Ondo 4, Ebonyi 3, Bauchi 3, Taraba 1, Imo 1, Enugu 1, Benue 1 and Kebbi 1.

Four new deaths were also reported in three states for the week. The states are Edo 2, Benue 1 and Bauchi 1 states.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 114 deaths, taking the case fatality ratio in confirmed cases to 23 per cent. This, however, represents a significant drop in both confirmed cases and deaths as compared to week 10.

Also, in the reporting week 11, one new health care worker was affected in Ebonyi State. This brings the number of health care workers who have been infected with the disease to 16.

The 16 health workers infected were reported from seven states; Edo - 7, Ondo- 3, Ebonyi 2, Enugu 1, Rivers 1, Bauchi 1 and Benue 1, with two deaths in Enugu and Edo States.

The number of deaths recorded in 2019 is almost three-quarters of the total recorded from the disease in 2018.

The annual report by NCDC last December showed that there were 171 deaths with 3,493 suspected cases in 23 states in 2018.