Somalia: A Detachment of Nine Individual Police Officers (IPOs) From the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), Have Deployed in Dhobley in the Lower Jubba Region, to Embark On Capacity Building Activities.

The AU police officers who are specialists in different fields, will work alongside Jubbaland State Police Force, to train local police and expand their presence in the region.

"The reason for coming to Dhobley today, is to deploy the first detachment of 9 Individual Police Officers from AMISOM, who will assist the local police in Dhobley in developing their capacity. We are going to do this through mentoring, training and support in infrastructural development," Rex Dundun, the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, who is also the Acting AMISOM Police Commissioner said on the arrival of the Individual Police Officers in Dhobley yesterday.

The deployment of AMISOM Police to Dhobley is in fulfilment of the UN Security Council Resolution 2431(2018), which calls for a reduction of uniformed personnel and increased presence of the AU Police in the country, to support the expansion and maintenance of law and order; as security responsibilities transition to the Somali security forces. Dhobley and the rest of Lower Jubba region is secured by the Kenya Defence Forces under AMISOM.

"We are aware of the tremendous responsibility the Kenya Defence Forces of AMISOM have, in securing Dhobley and ensuring that the area is safe. Now is the time to build the local police capacity, so that they can now take charge of the internal security of Dhobley and its environs," stated DCP Dundun who had accompanied the IPOs. He added that AMISOM may also deploy a contingent of Formed Police Unit in the town, to assist in joint security operations.

The AU Police Officers will be in Dhobley for the next one year, during which they will bolster the capacity and develop substantial police presence in the entire Lower Jubba region.

"We would like our forces to get quality world class training from this collaboration with AMISOM. Most especially, we hope to learn skills and benefit from the experience and expertise of AMISOM police officers," Col. Haybe Ahmed Abdullahi, the police commander in Dhobley said.

The Individual Police Officers expressed keen interest in embarking on their duties.

"You know the work of the police is to protect the life and property. So, we have come to cooperate with our brothers in the Somali Police Force, to secure the lives of the populations" said SP Muhangi Edison, the team leader of the IPOs.

DSP Tolulope Ipimmisho, another Individual Police Officer conveyed optimism about the future of the Somali Police Force in general.

"We will work hand in hand with them, mentor them and help them restore peace and order," she asserted.