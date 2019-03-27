27 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SAHRC Finds Malema Comments Referred to Commission Not Hate Speech

By Lizeka Tandwa

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ruled on five complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema, finding that none of his utterances referred to the body legally constitute hate speech.

The statements referred to the commission were made during unrelated and separate occasions between 2016 and 2018.

SAHRC chairperson Advocate Bongani Majola said the organisation considered each complaint separately as the statements were made at different times and in different contexts.

However, the commission dealt with them all at the same time.

Majola said while the comments may be deemed "offensive", they do not meet the legal threshold to be classified hate speech.

Source: News24

