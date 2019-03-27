26 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Condemns U.S. Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister has strongly condemned the US administration's decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

The ministry in statement it issuedTuesday has described the decision as a clear violation of international legality and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and was devoted to the legitimization of occupation and aggression. but to the principles of international law.

Sudan affirmed that the unilateral American decision does not change the legal status of the Syrian Golan Heights, calling on the international community to reject it as a flagrant challenge to international legitimacy and a threat to international peace and security" the statement concluded.

