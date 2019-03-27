Sudan: Kibir - Affirms State Support to Issues of People of Sudan in South Sudan

Khartoum — The Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousef Kibir, has affirmed support of state to the issues of Sudanese traders in South Sudan to restore their properties that have been confiscated after separation of South Sudan.

This came on Tuesday when he received at his office with the delegation of the Sudanese traders in South Sudan.

The Secretary General of the grup, Siddiq Mohamed Korak, said that the properties issue of the Sudanese traders requires more effort to follow-up due to their difficult economic condition after the confiscation of their properties.

Korak has thanked Vice - President for his support to their just case.