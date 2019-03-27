Sudan: Jadalla Affirms Importance of SUNA New Stage

Khartoum — The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Abdalla Jadalla, affirmed that the new phase of the Agency will witnessing addressing all the national issues in depth and expansion, and that SUNA will have effective role in all sectors of society.

During his meeting Tuesday with the staffers of SUNA Political Editing Sector, the new stage necessitates expanding the coverage of the state's activities vertically and horizontally in all the editing forms, with focusing on the analytical and survey aspects of events and issues.

He referred to the commitment of SUNA administration to provide all the technical assistance and equipment to facilitate work.

The General Manager has listened to the views of the Political Sector's staffers and their emphasis on implementing the new editing policies and increasing the production of news and information to inform the public of all events and subjects with speed, accuracy and credibility.

The General Manager will meet with the Agency's staff in a joint meeting on Thursday to explain the objectives, guidelines and policies of the new phase.

He will also meet on Thursday with different editorial sectors for the same purpose.

It is to be recalled that Abdalla Jadalla has taken over his duties from the former General Manager of SUNA on Monday.