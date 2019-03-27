Sudan: Expatriates Organ Speeds up Implementation of Incentives Package

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Ambassador Isam-Eddin Awad Mutwali, has demanded the relevant bodies to speed up the implementation of the expatriate's incentives package in order to gain the trust of the Sudanese expatriates abroad, and to fulfil the state's pledge to preserve the expatriates rights represented in the incentives package endorsed by the state recently.

He promised the expatriates, during the meeting of the incentives technical committee Tuesday, the state's response to all what would facilitate the start of the implementation of the incentives, lauding the state's facilities to implement the first package of incentives represented in the unified fees, health insurance and the cars customs exemption.

The representative of the Sudanese customs authority, Brig. Hassabul Karim Adam Al-Nur, indicated in the technical committee's meeting that there are great efforts exerted by the Customs Authority to enforce the item of full customs exemption for expatriate cars within the first package of incentives, and to facilitate all the related procedures.