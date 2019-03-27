Sudan - U.S. Supreme Court's Decree Refutes Allegations On Sudan Support to Terrorism

Khartoum — Sudan has won the legal suit raised against it in the United States over the destroyer Cole's bombing near the Gulf of Aden in the year 2000 and the allegation on Sudan's involvement in this issue.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddiq Mohamed Al-Amin, considered the US Supreme Court's judgement an important step towards refuting the allegations on Sudan's links to terrorist operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the US Supreme Court's rule, affirming that it will continue to exert efforts with all the concerned national and international bodies continue to remove all distortions, allegations and false accusations made against Sudan.

The US Supreme Court rule by a majority of eight against one has abolished a previous judgment of a lower court to pay $ 314.7 million from Sudan's frozen assets in the United States as compensation to the families of the dead and injured sailors in the bombing.

The spokesman stated that Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, attended the US Supreme Court hearing on 7 November 7, 2018 to prove that the court's notice was not delivered to the Secretary of State as required by international law.

The State Department's Legal Adviser also presented a testimony in favor of Sudan.