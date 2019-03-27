26 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Commissioner for Refugees Relieved

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Tuesday issued a decree relieving the Commissioner for Refugees, Hamad Al-Jizouli.

Sudan

U.S. High Court Throws Out Judgement Against Sudan in Ship Bombing Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision to allow U.S. sailors to collect damages from Sudan after… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.