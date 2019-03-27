Gambia Fails to Reach AFCON Again

Gambia has officially failed yet again at qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations after drawing Algeria 1-1.

It follows Benin's 2-1 win over Togo yesterday evening which had The Squirrels and Algeria qualifying automatically from the group.

Futty Danso equalised for the Scorpions in what was his second international goal for Gambia.

A swerving cross fell down the path of Musa Barrow who surged steps forward to send in a low cross as Danso repositioned himself to tap past the Algerian goalkeeper to the back of the net.

The goal drew matters to a level after Ahmed Mehdi had spurred the Desert Foxes to the driving seat with a delectable smack that slalomed past a hapless Scorpions' net-minder Alagie Jobe to the roof of the net.